Lockdown: Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special

The UK entered lockdown on 23 March 2020, and our lives have changed massively since the moment Boris Johnson spoke to the country to announce his government's plans.

Coronavirus has meant many of you have been off school for months, making this a school term unlike any other.

As we reach the end of the school year in England and Wales, with schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland already finished for the summer, we've taken a look back at what life in lockdown has been like for children across the UK.

We asked the children in our special film to tell us what three words they would use to describe lockdown. One said "irritating, silly and annoying", while another simply described lockdown as "super duper annoying".

Read below to find out more about the children who took part in our film about lockdown...

Newsround Aqib, Talitha and Jada

Aqib

Aqib is 12 and lives in London. He loves gardening, cycling with his dad and filming for his YouTube channel.

Aqib celebrated Eid while in lockdown. Celebrations were very different this year due to social distancing, so he couldn't have a big party like usual, but he still enjoyed spending time with his family.

Talitha

Talitha's mum is a key worker and at first she was worried that her mum might catch the virus, but she has been safe and well.

In lockdown Talitha has kept busy doing Joe Wicks' exercise class every day!

She has recently gone back to school, which she is very happy about, although she was disappointed that her friends aren't in the same bubble as her.

Jada

Jada loves TikTok and making dance videos. She lives in a flat with her mum and sister and told Newsround sometimes lockdown has been a bit boring, especially when you could only go out to exercise once a day.

Newsround Chris, Angel, Laoise and Caoimhe tell us about their life in lockdown

Chris

Chris lives in Scotland with his five brothers and sisters. When schools closed Chris didn't have a laptop so would have to use a phone and books for his school work. But, with the help of Aberlour, a children's charity, he was given a laptop which has made his work a lot easier.

Angel

Angel has been spending time with her mum and sister in lockdown, baking and trying to teach her sister TikTok dances.

Angel has been shielding since March because she has a condition which makes her vulnerable. This has meant she has had to stay inside.

Angel even celebrated her 13th birthday at home during lockdown.

Caoimhe and Laoise

Caoimhe and Laoise are sisters from Northern Ireland.

During lockdown they have been busy playing with their dog scruffy, having a virtual sports day and taking part in BBC's Young Reporter scheme.

Laoise is in P7 and has missed out on her end of year celebrations, whilst Caoimhe had to move schools 'virtually' during lockdown, which means she hasn't met her teachers or new classmates in real life yet!

