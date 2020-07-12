Brooklyn Beckham is getting married to Nicola Peltz

Instagram/@brooklynbeckham Brooklyn Beckham announced the news on Instagram along with a picture of the happy couple

Lockdown has seen a fair few celebrity engagements take place and another big one has just happened.

Brooklyn Beckham is officially engaged!

The 21-year-old son of retired footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham will be tying the knot with 25-year-old American actress Nicola Peltz.

The couple have been dating for eight months and they went public with their relationship at the start of this year.

They made the announcement using a picture taken by Brooklyn's sister, Harper.

Brooklyn announced the big news on Instagram where he posted a sweet picture of the pair with the caption:

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

Nicola shared the same image with her online followers along with some heartfelt words. She said: "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you Harper for this pic."

It looks like Brooklyn's family couldn't be happier about the news.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on behalf of the whole family. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!" she said.

"Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x"