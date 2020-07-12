play
Watch Newsround

Scouts: Have you been taken part in the virtual camp with Bear Grylls?

Last updated at 09:11
comments
View Comments (6)
boy.Getty Images

Lots of activities have had to be put on hold during lockdown including football, swimming and scouts.

However, all is not lost! This weekend has seen adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls show children how to have a great camping experience at home!

He's been leading activities as part of a virtual camp called the The Great Indoors Weekender and a quarter of a million scouts and kids from right across the world including Italy, Nigeria, Australia and Sri Lanka have been taking part.

The weekend has been jam-packed with loads of awesome activities for children to take part in including den building, arts and crafts, coding, cooking and there's even been a virtual campfire.

All the fun has been live streamed online and the camp has been one of the biggest events of it's kind EVER!

Have you taken part in the online camp? Let us know in the vote below and let us know in the comments what you got up to!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Tim Peake
play
1:19

BBC Big Night In: Hike to the Moon with Tim Peake and Bear Grylls!

scouts.
play
0:58

What's it like at the Scout jamboree?

American Girl Scouts
play
0:42

Meet the girls joining the Boy Scouts of America

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • I didn't know

  • Oh cool

  • I didn't even know it was happening ! 😢

    • RoaringStompingDino replied: Me niether, but i wish i had, it's sounds like so much fun!!!!

Top Stories

minecraft-school.

Fancy a Minecraft tour of your new secondary school?

comments
14
Christopher Smith
image

Check out these incredible bird photos!

sand art
play
0:54

Amazing sand art aiming to keep you safe

Newsround Home