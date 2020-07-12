Scouts: Have you been taken part in the virtual camp with Bear Grylls?

Getty Images

Lots of activities have had to be put on hold during lockdown including football, swimming and scouts.

However, all is not lost! This weekend has seen adventurer and survival expert Bear Grylls show children how to have a great camping experience at home!

He's been leading activities as part of a virtual camp called the The Great Indoors Weekender and a quarter of a million scouts and kids from right across the world including Italy, Nigeria, Australia and Sri Lanka have been taking part.

The weekend has been jam-packed with loads of awesome activities for children to take part in including den building, arts and crafts, coding, cooking and there's even been a virtual campfire.

All the fun has been live streamed online and the camp has been one of the biggest events of it's kind EVER!

Have you taken part in the online camp? Let us know in the vote below and let us know in the comments what you got up to!

