A headteacher has come up with a clever way for students to see what their new secondary school will look like before they join Year 7 later this year.

Steve Brice, who is the head at a school in Manchester, decided to use Minecraft to put together a virtual school tour for Year 6 students who haven't been able to visit, as many of the usual open days have been cancelled this year.

The principal was able to put together the tour with the help of his two daughters who both play Minecraft.

The trio used the original architect's design to build the virtual school which took them more than three weeks to put together.