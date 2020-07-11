American sprinter Noah Lyles seemed to have set an astonishing new 200m world record of 18.90 seconds in the Inspiration Games!

Lyles' time would have smashed the 19.19-second mark set by Jamaican great Usain Bolt back in 2009.

Given Lyles' personal best is 19.50 and he was running into a wind, the time was immediately challenged.

"That cannot be right!" said BBC commentator Steve Cram. "Even he has got his hands in the air wondering what is going on!"

Around five minutes later it was revealed that Lyles, running on his own in Florida, had started from the wrong lane and run 15m less than his rivals at other tracks.

Awks! Take a look.