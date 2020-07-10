Coronavirus: Campsites, cafes and cinemas to reopen in Wales

Getty Images

Campsites, cafes and cinemas will soon be reopening in Wales.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford just made a big announcement, sharing plans for which things can start to re-open again.

People in Wales will soon be able to get a haircut at a salon, and visit Museums and cinemas again.

However, he did stress that it was important to continue to practise social distancing, and that the government would be watching closely to see if the coronavirus infection rate jumps back up again.

What will things reopen - and when?

13 July

Outdoor cafes, pub gardens and outdoor cinemas can reopen.

Indoor visitor attractions and places of worship, like mosques and churches can also open.

Groups of up to 30 people can meet outside to play sports - however rugby scrums will not be allowed.

The government has also changed its rules on social distancing for some businesses to be a bit more flexible, like hairdressers, which can reopen again.

If the 2m rule can't be followed then businesses have to take other measures like extra cleaning and barriers to try and stop the spread of coronavirus.

20 July

Playgrounds and community centres can reopen

25 July

For those of you who want to go on holiday, campsites will reopen again.

27 July

Indoor cinemas, museums and galleries can reopen, with social distancing in place.

Beauty salons can also reopen.

3 August

Indoor pubs and restaurants can reopen again, with protective measures in place.