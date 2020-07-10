Cross River gorillas: World's rarest great apes caught on camera!

WCS Some of the gorillas were carrying babies

The world's rarest species of great ape have been caught on camera.

Conservationists think there are only around 300 Cross River gorillas left in the wild.

They live in the mountainous areas of Nigeria and Cameroon, in Africa, but are very rarely seen by humans.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) shared these amazing pictures of a family of gorillas in the Mbe Mountains.

The WCS are excited because these new pictures show that some of the gorillas have babies.

This is great news for the critically endangered gorillas, and conservationists are hopeful this might help them to avoid extinction.

WCS Nigeria This silverback gorilla was also caught on camera

The Cross River gorillas are slightly different in appearance to other gorillas, for example they have smaller heads, longer arms and lighter-coloured fur.

The WCS says it is working closely with another community organisation, as well as authorities in Nigeria to help protect the gorillas.