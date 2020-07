Riah from Belfast baked her first batch of scones at the start of lockdown to donate to her local foodbank.

She was worried about how old people and those who didn't have families to help them, might cope if they needed to self isolate.

And she's carried on ever since, making MORE THAN 20,000 over the past 10 weeks to give to food banks across the city.

She spends around six hours baking in the kitchen every day with her mum as her assistant.