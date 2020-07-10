Champions League and Europa League: Who are British teams playing?

Getty Images

The Champions League is back next month, with Man City set to face either Juventus or Lyon in the quarter finals... if they can get past Real Madrid.

Before the next stage of the competition can go ahead, both Manchester City and Chelsea still have to finish their Round of 16 matches.

Manchester City were looking in good shape to progress, having beaten Real Madrid 2-1 away from home before the coronavirus lockdown, but Zinedine Zidane's side are in top form now and leading the Spanish league.

While things weren't looking too good for Chelsea , they need to come back from 3-0 down to knock out Bayern Munich; who have just won their eighth (yes, 8!) German league title in a row.

Lyon against Juventus and Napoli playing Barcelona are the other ties that still need to play a second leg game to decide who goes through.

The other English teams in the competition, 2019 winners Liverpool and finalists Tottenham were knocked out before Europe's coronavirus lockdown.

The return games will be played in the grounds they were scheduled for before lockdown, meaning Real Madrid will travel to Manchester for their big game against City.

However, the final few games of the competition will see a 'final-eight' mini-tournament take place in Portugal on 12 August. Games will be played out over a single game rather than a home and away leg.

Champions League draw in full: Real Madrid or Man City vs Lyon or Juventus

Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid

Napoli or Barcelona vs Chelsea or Bayern Munich

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Europa League

Manchester United will face Istanbul Basaksehir or FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals, as long as they beat LASK in the second leg of their last 16 match.

Even with the second game still to play, United should be comfortably through to the last eight already, having beaten LASK 5-0 in the first game.

Meanwhile Wolves or Olympiacos who drew 1-1 in their first game will face whoever qualifies from Roma and Sevilla's tie.

The winner of Rangers' game with Bayer Leverkusen will face Inter Milan or Getafe in the quarter-finals.

Rangers trail the German side 3-1 following March's first leg match in Glasgow.

Once the left-over games are played the Europa League will alter format like the Champions League.

The remaining games in the competition will all be one-off knock out matches, played as a 'mini tournament' in Germany.

The quarter-finals matches in the Europa League are scheduled for August 10 and 11.

Not only is a trophy available, but the victory in the Europa League will mean automatic qualification for next season's Champions League.