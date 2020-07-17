Childline reports 37% increase in contacts from kids aged 11 and under

Getty Images

The NSPCC's counselling service for young people - Childline - says that it has had an increase in calls about mental and emotional health during the UK's lockdown.

The charity reports that counselling sessions for kids aged 11 and younger have risen by 37% compared to the number of sessions before lockdown began.

While many of these calls relate to mental and emotional health, Childline says they also regularly hear worries about family relationships, arguments and stressed parents.

Peter Wanless, who helps run the NSPCC, says "There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has had a direct impact on the mental health of many of our children and young people across the country."

This report from Childline reflects similar findings from other charities that support young people, including Place2Be, The Childhood Trust and Barnardo's.

Earlier this year, children's charity Barnardo's asked 4,000 children and young people aged eight to 24 how they'd been feeling during the coronavirus pandemic, with a third saying they felt their mental and emotional health had suffered.

Getty Images Counselling can help people of all ages understand their worries better

More children getting help

Childline says that since the start of the year, it has delivered 11,783 counselling sessions related to the coronavirus.

And between 23 March and 30 June 2020 the charity delivered more than 60,000 counselling sessions in total, a third of these were about mental and emotional health.

Now that lockdown is easing, more young people are sharing their worries over what school might be like and fears about catching coronavirus.

Esther Rantzen, who created Childline in 1986, says "the pandemic has turned children's lives upside down", and that she believes that many young people have been "cut off" from places of support including friends, family and school.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special

How does this news affect me?

Not everyone will have the same experience of life in lockdown - and we know many of you have been enjoying more time at home.

But the report from Childline and other children's charities shows that not everyone's experience has been positive.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Dr Laverne gives her top tips on how to deal with feeling anxious about coronavirus

What should I do if I'm struggling?

If you are feeling low and not sure what to do, talk to someone you trust about how you're feeling.

Your dad, mum or carer.

Another family member.

Another grown up who looks after you.

If you feel you still need help after you speak to them, don't give up. Tell another adult you trust until you get the help you need.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.

Or you can look at all the advice on the Own It website and other charity websites that you can find on this page here.