The story of the Battle of Britain

In the summer of 1940, Britain came under attack from German forces threatening to invade.

Nearly 3,000 pilots fought to keep the German Air Force - known as the Luftwaffe - from succeeding in their attack.

This period was known as the Battle of Britain and this year we commemorate 80 years since it began on 10 July.

Listen to the accounts of four people who fought to keep Britain safe during the Battle of Britain.

With thanks to the Imperial War Museum for allowing us to use their archive.