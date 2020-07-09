Imagine getting home from school to find Stormzy decorating your bedroom!

That's what happened to 15-year-old Ishae from Croydon.

The superstar rapper was at his house as part of a scheme aimed at giving back to communities and helping young people. Each month the company redecorates a young person's bedroom for free.

Ishae was picked because of his positive behaviour since starting school. He was really shocked to see his idol, and it was even more special because he also makes music.

Stormzy not only did the painting but also signed the wall as well.