Incredible rainbow flower fields bloom in Castelluccio in Italy
These incredible rainbow flower fields are from Castelluccio in Italy, and usually cause a big rush of tourists to visit them
Nope, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you, these colourful stripes are actually flowers!
Getty Images
Each year these fields of poppies, daisies, cornflowers and lentil flowers bloom by the village of Castelluccio in Italy. The village was devastated by a powerful earthquake in 2016 and much of the damage it caused still remains today.
Getty Images
The annual event is known as ‘La Fioritura’ meaning 'the natural flower show'. The flowers bloom between May and July, and how bright the flowers are depends on how much rain has fallen that year.
Getty Images
The flower fields usually draw in thousands of tourists from all over the world who want to visit them. However, with travel restrictions currently in place in many countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fields have been a bit quieter.
Getty Images
Wildflowers like poppies and daisies are planted alongside the lentil crops to help support them whilst they grow.
Getty Images
There are signposts around the fields which encourage tourists not to trample on the flowers, as they will damage the crop harvest.