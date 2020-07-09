play
Coronavirus: Pools, waterparks and sports facilities to reopen

Last updated at 17:58
kids-swimming.Getty Images

Pools, gyms, waterparks and sports facilities in England will reopen soon.

This announcement was made by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden who said that "normal life is slowly returning".

As well as sport facilities; beauticians and nail salons will also be able to open their doors again soon.

Outdoor theatres will also be able to start, with tests being carried out to see if socially-distanced indoor performances could take place.

Oliver Dowden said people must "do their bit" by buying tickets to support venues like galleries, and that they should "make the most of this summer safely".

When will things reopen?
kids-dancing-in-studio.Getty Images
Dance studios will open again soon

What will open when?

11 July

Outdoor pools and waterparks will be able to reopen.

Organised outdoor team sports (like cricket) will begin again.

Theatres and music venues can start doing outdoor performances.

13 July

Beauticians, nail salons and other close contact businesses can reopen, with some restrictions in place for high risk activities.

25 July

Indoor gyms and swimming pools can reopen, so long as people follow the government's guidelines on social distancing, and try to keep the activities as short as possible.

Indoor sports facilities and dance studios will be able to reopen.

oliver-dowden.Getty Images
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is urging people to go out and "do their bit"

Oliver Dowden says he has been: "tremendously heartened by how the British public has behaved", however he says if the infection rate increases the government will reintroduce lockdown measures.

Last week Leicester became the first city in the UK to be put under a local lockdown by the government.

Police will still have the powers to break up crowds of people.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

10 comments

  • So can I do my dance lesson again if we social distance

  • Yay I’m so Exited

  • Yay! 😁😁😁

  • Yay I love swimming

  • This is a sure-fire way to bring a second wave, does anyone else feel like this or is it just me?

    #1st Comment... I think

    • sweetcandy11 replied: I suppose we never know

  • yay I can go to my dance lessons

    • RainbowLottie235 replied: Wait dance classes are opening?!?!?

  • I love the pools and during lockdown I have really been missing swimming so good to see this.

    First comment!

