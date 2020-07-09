play
Ninja is streaming Fornite battles again

ninjaGetty Images
Ninja is one of the most popular streamers in the world

Ninja has returned to streaming on Wednesday, but he's now on YouTube.

His channel has already reached around 24 million subscribers, with a high of 160,000 people watching him play Fortnite at one point during his first stream on the platform.

He was playing against other famous gamers, Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman and Courage.

It's not clear yet if Ninja has signed a deal to play exclusively on YouTube, or if he'll be popping up on places like Twitch too. He still has 14 million subscribers on Twitch despite having not played on the platform for almost a year.

Ninja and MarshmelloGetty Images
Twitch won the first Fortnite ProAm with DJ Marshmello in 2018

Last August Ninja, who's real name is Tyler Blevins, quit streaming-giant Twitch for a new platform called Mixer - reportedly for a huge contract with Mixer owners Microsoft.

However, Microsoft recently closed the platform and released players like Ninja to find new platforms.

Ninja is an enormous presence on Fortnite - he even received his own skin in the game earlier this year.

