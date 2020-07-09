play
Fancy buying your own Scottish island?

Last updated at 10:58
Inchconnachan Island.Savills

Have you ever fancied living on your very own island?

Well, if you've got £500,000 spare, that dream could become a reality.

A private island called Inchconnachan in Loch Lomond is available to buy for the same price as the average home in London.

The island - which is about 33 miles away from Glasgow - has been uninhabited for the last 20 years and its current owners have looked after it since the 14th century.

It covers around 103 acres, which is about the same as 100 football pitches.

There are wallabies on the islandGetty Images
There are wallabies on the island

However, whoever does decide to buy it will also have to look after its residents - the wallabies.

The red-necked wallabies - which you're normally more likely to see in Australia - were introduced to the island in the 1940s by an animal loving aristocrat.

If that wasn't all enough, the house on the island was once used by the fastest woman on water as a holiday home.

Yeah, you read that right: Fiona Gore, Countess of Arran, was at one time the 'fastest woman on water', after she was recorded at a top speed of 102 mph in a powerboat.

