Coronavirus travel: Can I go on holiday and where can I go?

Some of the big questions throughout lockdown have been about when and where people will be able to go on holiday again.

The government has been advising against all but essential travel since March.

But now the UK government has created a list of 59 countries - it says from 10 July, people returning or visiting from those places no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Its described having 'travel corridors' - similar to the idea of 'air bridges' - to places which now pose a "reduced risk" from coronavirus.

It's a big deal because it means some people can now go on holiday abroad!

But there are different rules in place across the UK. Here's everything you need to know.

What are the rules in England?

People arriving into England from more than 50 countries, including some popular holiday destinations such as Greece, Spain and France, no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The rules start on 10 July and apply to all forms of travel; by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.

Anyone arriving back in England from Canada, the US or countries in Africa, still have to quarantine for two weeks though.

However, not all countries on the list have ended restrictions on visitors from the UK arriving there.

For example, someone leaving England isn't allowed to enter Cyprus if they've been in the UK in the last 14 days.

Similarly, people arriving in Greece may need to have a test and could have to self-isolate.

The list of countries is being kept under review and could change if there's an increase in the number of cases in a country.

What are the rules in Scotland?

From 10 July, people in Scotland can travel to 57 other countries, including France, Greece, Italy and Germany, without having to self-isolate when they get back.

It's almost the same number of places as outlined by the UK government, but Spain isn't on the list.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that people travelling to and from Spain will still have to go into quarantine for 14 days when arriving in Scotland.

It's because of the number of cases of coronavirus there - that's also why Serbia has been left off too.

She added it was based on scientific evidence and to "protect Scotland as far as possible from a resurgence of this virus in the weeks ahead".

She also warned people not to try and "get around" the restrictions by travelling via English airports, insisting that the rules "are here for a reason".

The plans will be reviewed on 20 July.

What are the rules in Northern Ireland?

In Northern Ireland, travellers arriving from any of these places do not need to quarantine: England, Scotland and Wales, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Those coming from other countries do need to quarantine though.

People in Northern Ireland are also still being told not to travel abroad unless it's "essential".

What are the rules in Wales?

The Welsh government hasn't decided yet whether or not to follow England or Scotland's measures.