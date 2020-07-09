Serpentine: Sir Philip Pullman is releasing a new book

Sir Philip Pullman is releasing a new book

Sir Philip Pullman is releasing a new story featuring Lyra Silvertongue! The new book called Serpentine, is from a short story which he wrote in 2004 for a charity auction, at the request of Sir Nicholas Hytner.

Lyra is the main character in Philip's trilogy of books called His Dark Materials.

First released in 1995, the books have now sold more than sold 17 million copies around the world, and been turned into a film and TV series.

He also wrote a follow-up series of books, called the Book of Dust, which tell the story of Lyra as a baby, and as an adult, after the events of His Dark Materials.

Speaking about it the author said: "When I wrote Serpentine, I had no idea that I was going on to write another trilogy, showing Lyra as an adult, but she and her world wouldn't leave me alone.

"When it comes to human affairs, a billion invisible filaments connect us to our own pasts, as well as to the most remote things we can imagine; and I hope that, above all, these books are about being alive and being human."

What is Serpentine about?

PA Media

Serpentine takes place after the events of His Dark Materials, but before those of The Secret Commonwealth.

It follows Lyra as a teenager, who returns to the town of Trollesund, the place where she first met the mighty armoured bear Iorek Byrnison, and Balloonist Lee Scoresby in Northern Lights.

Lyra and her daemon Pan are in search of an answer to a shocking secret of theirs, from the witch-consul Dr Lanselius.

Philip is currently writing the final book in the Book of Dust trilogy which he hopes will be the last book in Lyra's story, saying: "I don't want to go on and on and on with it." , "I'm telling this part of the story because I think it needed to be told."

Serpentine will be published in October.