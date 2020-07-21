'Not having access to drama has been hard': Lockdown's impact on youth theatre

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Many theatres, galleries, museums and other cultural venues have been closed since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the UK government said it will give £1.57bn to help them stay in business. Yet some theatres have already said that people working there would lose their jobs and some could run out of money completely.

But what has the situation been like for young people? Shows have been cancelled, international youth theatre festivals have been put on hold, and performance arts groups had to go digital to keep offering creative activities to their members.

Newsround spoke to some of you about not having access to performing arts during this time and how you feel about the fact that some theatres across the UK are at risk of closing. Watch the video above.

Holly Parry Members of Central Youth Theatre in Wolverhampton's West Park hold up signs saying 'The arts helped us through this, now we must help the arts'

11-year-old Samuel is a member of Central Youth Theatre (CYT) in Wolverhampton and has felt "very empty and sad" about not having access to drama.

Another member, Anya, said "it's made me feel a bit down, but we've been able to do exciting things like virtual lessons".

CYT director, Jane Ward MBE, has been running the charity for 37 years. She told Newsround how lockdown impacted her members who were due to travel to Northern Italy for a international theatre festival at the end of May, which had to be cancelled.

They also had to cancel all their weekly meetings and nine shows which were due to be staged between April and July.

She explained how the members "set up weekly zoom meetings and created new challenges" to keep in touch with each other.

"One of our group - Logan - wrote a poem about staying positive and 50 members all recorded individual lines.

Then we undertook a monologue trail - where 22 young people travelled across the city of Wolverhampton performing theatrical monologues on each other's doorsteps (while observing social distance rules). It took five weeks to complete the trail and at the end of lockdown the final monologue was delivered to everyone who had taken part in the city's West Park."

Speaking about the financial impact Covid-19 is having on arts venues, Jane said "the new rescue package the government has put in place is fantastic, but in reality I doubt it will save all the regional or smaller venues and performing arts companies so there will be a massive knock-on to the future prospects of these young people."

12-year-old CYT member Natasha said "it's really upsets me that some children will have to lose what they love doing most" and hopes "not many theatres will have to shut down".

It's heart-breaking to think young people up and down the country who love the performing arts and dream of having a career in them are suddenly faced with the prospect of the entire industry collapsing Jane Ward MBE , Director, Central Youth Theatre

Philip Haynes Theatre Peckham students have also been affected by lockdown

It's not just in the Midlands. Lockdown has impacted youth theatre's across the country. Newsround caught up with some members of Theatre Peckham in London, which had to stop its face-to-face rehearsals.

Joe told us how he missed his friends and this has "made me really appreciate the time before lockdown".

He used to go to three or four sessions a week "so it's a weird change". He takes part in online classes now instead, including a 'Digital Summer' which is a series of acting, spoken word and dance workshops.

He has "enjoyed" the new ways Theatre Peckham is doing things as "a different way of expressing" himself.

But another member Lily said that "not knowing when [normal sessions are] restarting is worrying."

Junior Monologue Slam Theatre Peckham student, Cyrus, performing on stage before lockdown

Suzann McLean artistic director of Theatre Peckham spoke to Newsround about the impact lockdown has had on the youth theatre and the young people who attend.

"During the pandemic, many theatres have been forced to close entirely. Theatre Peckham has been one of the few organisations to continue delivery. We have provided digital creative activities and classes for children, masterclasses and development training for emerging artists. Activity packs also went out by post to the homes of 300+ children who we knew did not have digital access. But working remotely is not enough.

Being in lockdown challenges young people's mental health and the arts is brilliant at supporting them in this. The Black Lives Matter movement starkly showed up the disparities experienced by Black communities. Theatres provide a safe and positive space where our young people can express themselves.

The Government's £1.57 billion investment in protecting our arts, culture and heritage is a really positive shift forward. Our concern is that the funding pot will not extend to smaller, grassroots organisations with experience of doing the most vital work in their communities. Theatre is about community spaces, creative classes, youth theatres, grassroots connectivity and development programmes all of which ignite imaginations and transform the worlds in which children are living.

We urge the government to consider this work first for the sake of local communities, those venues which young people trust and where they feel comfortable, the local theatres where they have their first experience of participation in the arts and where a life-long love of the arts begins."

Stagecoach Kids who attend Stagecoach Performing Arts across the UK spoke to Newsround about their new online classes

Newsround also heard from kids up and down the country who attend Stagecoach Performing Arts, which has over 700 schools teaching children singing, acting and dancing skills.

Gus is a Stagecoach member and said that not having access to drama has made him feel "a bit flat because normally after drama I feel happy, upbeat and bouncy".

Jo Scalpello of Stagecoach Performing Arts, told Newsround how performance arts can "play an important role in giving kids confidence as well as building their communications and social skills. Getting kids away from screens and interacting, talking to others and laughing is what makes kids, kids."

"We have seen during lockdown that many children have been lacking these fundamental development activities. As such, we've been able to replicate some of our acting, singing and dancing lessons for kids to do at home, which has proven been very popular."

Whilst there is still a lot of uncertainty about when the creative industry will be back on it's feet, one thing we do know for sure - there's a lot of young people out there who cant wait to get back to the rehearsal room. Hopefully they'll be performing on a stage near you in the not-too-distant future!