Liam Payne: Singer talks about his song lyrics for Bitesize Creativity Week

Getty Images

Liam Payne is sharing the meaning behind his lyrics as part of BBC Bitesize's Creativity Week.

The music sessions are part of Bitesize Daily, which has been running online lessons since school was disrupted because of coronavirus.

On 9 July and 10 July Liam will be sharing the inspiration behind his and Alesso's recent single, Midnight, before reading some of the lyrics.

As part of the music lesson, Liam's lyrics will be discussed with presenters Katie Thistleton and Ben Cajee along with song writing expert, Clare Canty, before activities are given out for you to work on at home.

Talking about his involvement with Bitesize Daily Liam said: "Learning feels important, now more than ever. I'm looking forward to everyone hearing the reading and hope those learning at home will enjoy it."

Liam Payne is appearing on Bitesize Daily Secondary (13-14 years) on 9 July and Friday 10th July - on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button - as part of The Big Song, a special feature which sees a number of stars delve into their lyrics and explain what inspires them.

Other stars taking part in The Big Song this week are Mabel, Lauv, Becky Hill, GRACEY, Sea Girls and Pixie Lott.

Can't get enough of One Direction? How about a bedtime story from Harry Styles?

Getty Images

In case you missed it, the ten year anniversary of One Direction is coming up, and Liam Payne recently suggested the band would be getting back together to celebrate, he also filmed a short FaceTime video with Harry Styles recently.

The band has been on a break since 2016, with members of the group concentrating on individual projects and while Harry Styles has had great success as a solo singer, he's now hoping that his voice will send you to sleep.

The singer is now lending his vocal chords to bedtime stories, which can be found on an app called Calm.

Calm is a sleep and relaxation app and the company tweeted an official teaser video, where you can hear Harry's voice at the end saying, "Hello, I'm Harry Styles."

Although the app is free, the story section with Styles, called 'Dreams with Harry', is only available after making an in app purchase.