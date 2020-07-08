Usain Bolt reveals baby daughter's name (and amazing middle name)

Twitter: @usainbolt

Welcome to the world, Olympia Lightning Bolt!

This gorgeous girl is the daughter of Usain Bolt, the faster male sprinter of all time.

She was born on 17 May and her names might well be a reference to her dad's record-breaking success on the track.

The first-time dad revealed her name on Twitter, whilst wishing Olympia's mum a happy birthday.

"I want to wish my gf Kasi a happy birthday," Bolt wrote.

"I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to [keep] doing my best keeping a smile on your face," he said.

"We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

The Jamaican hero, holds world records in the 100-metres, 200-metres and 4x 100-metres relay.

He retired from athletics after the 2017 World Championships but is still one of the most recognisable sports stars on the planet.

Other weird and wonderful baby names

Olympia's not the only sporting offspring with a name that may give a nod to their parent's career.

Footballer David Beckham gave his daughter the middle name Seven, the same number as his iconic Manchester United shirt.

Rapper Cardi B named her first daughter, who was born back in 2018, Kulture Kiari.

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are also known for giving their children names that stand out. Their four kids are called North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Singer Beyonce famously tried to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy's unique name. She referred to her oldest child as a 'cultural icon' and wanted to stop a wedding planning business from using the same name for their company.

Elon Musk and singer Grimes caused quite the stir on the internet after revealing they had named their baby X Æ A-12 on social media.

Some other well known stars have been perhaps less imaginative than these names.

Former boxing superstar George Forman named all five of his sons George… George II, George III, George IV, George V and George VI! Presumably he just really loves the name George.

