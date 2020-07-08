Fifa 20: Game adds tribute to knife-crime victim Kiyan Prince

EA Sports / Fifa 20

The latest Fifa update has a tribute to a knife crime victim, Kiyan Prince, who was a young QPR academy player.

Kiyan had become a talented footballer, and played as a striker for Queens Park Rangers youth teams. He was killed at school after trying to separate a fight in 2006.

After 15-year-old Kiyan died, his dad Mark set up the Kiyan Prince Foundation which tries to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime and violence.

At the start of the 2019-20 season, QPR renamed their ground the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to raise awareness of the charity.

Now, Fifa has released a TIFO, which is an enormous fan banner, of Kiyan into Ultimate Team to raise awareness of the problems surrounding knife crime through the foundation.

Players of the game can also use the Kiyan Prince Foundation kit which looks similar to the QPR home strip that Kiyan wore for the academy in his final season. If you use the kit, each player on your team will have their surname replaced with 'Prince'.

Kiyan means something, not just to me, but his life and his story is speaking still to young people. Mark Prince , Kiyan's dad.

You can unlock the kit and TIFO by completing three in-game tasks:

Score 3 goals in any FUT game mode using Forwards (Reward - One Kiyan Prince Foundation Kit)

Assist 4 goals in any FUT game mode (Reward - 200 XP)

Play 3 matches in any FUT game mode (Reward - 200 XP)

You can also play matches in the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. In-game, the stadium is a silver-rated card available in Ultimate Team.

Speaking about the in-game design, Mark Prince, Kiyan's dad said: "It's a beautiful design, I'm so excited about it. Obviously I wanted Kiyan to be a player and all of that but the tifo is mad exciting."

Mark also added that it was fantastic that Fifa is promoting the work that's being done to tackle knife crime, describing the TIFO as "a positive story that is focused on impacting other young people, so to have something in their game that could share some light on an important issue, that's very important.

"Kiyan means something, not just to me, but his life and his story is speaking still to young people," Mark said.