The UK government laid out its plans last week for how all pupils in England can go back to school in September.

But hundreds of you have sent in questions to Newsround asking how that will work, and what's happening in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Lots of you also asked about whether there will be any school clubs running, and if you would be allowed to hug your friends.

So we asked the BBC's Education Correspondent Elaine Dunkley to answer some of these important questions for you.