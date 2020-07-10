Coronavirus: Latest rules on wearing masks in the UK

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What's the latest rules on face masks?

From 10 July, people in shops in Scotland will have to wear face coverings or masks.

The latest rule comes after it became compulsory to wear masks or coverings on public transport in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

In Wales people are advised to wear masks in crowded areas such as supermarkets or on public transport.

This is in line with updated World Health Organization (WHO) advice on coronavirus, which says face coverings should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible.

Getty Images

However, some scientists say that Britain is 'way behind' when it comes to wearing face masks in public.

Only a quarter of people (25%) in Britain are routinely wearing masks and face coverings compared to 66% in the US and 83% in Italy.

The Royal Society, where teams of scientists work, say people living in Britain can better protect themselves and others against coronavirus by wearing face coverings and masks.

"The UK is way behind many countries in terms of wearing masks and issuing clear policies and guidelines about mask wearing for the public," said Sir Venki Ramakrishnan, president of the Royal Society."The public have taken to hand washing and distancing but remain sceptical about face coverings," Sir Venki added. "You only need to go on public transport, where they are supposed to be mandatory, to see how many people are ignoring this new rule."

25% of Britons wear masks in public places, compared with 83% in Italy and 66% in the US.

The Royal Society report comes after a new scientific review looking into the benefit of face masks when it comes to preventing the spread of the disease.

"The evidence for the benefit of wearing face coverings in protecting others from infection is becoming clearer all the time," said Paul Edelstein who worked on the research at the University of Pennsylvania, in the USA.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to make a sock mask

When do I need to wear a mask?

There are different rules about when and where you need to have a mask or face covering depending on where you live in the UK.

Public Transport

In England you have to wear a mask on a train, plane or bus if you're aged 11 or older. You don't have to wear one if it makes breathing difficult or for deaf people who need to lip-read.

You also don't have to wear one in taxis, although some companies like Uber will ask you to.

The same applies to Northern Ireland, where you have to wear a mask on public transport if you are over 13.

In Scotland, you have to wear masks on all public transport if you're over the age of 5, including buses, planes, ferries and taxis.

If you have a disability that makes wearing a mask difficult, then you don't have to.

In Wales, masks are optional, the advice is to wear face coverings in places where social distancing isn't possible like public transport or crowded supermarkets.

Getty Images

Shops

In Scotland it is now compulsory to wear a mask while in shops.

But if you live in the other UK nations, it's still your choice whether you wear a mask in supermarkets or not.

Schools

At the moment there are no plans for children in the UK to wear masks when they go back to school after the summer holidays.

In England the current government advice is that wearing face masks 'in educational settings is not recommended'.

They say if younger children fiddle or adjust masks by touching their face it may increase the risk of infection.

Getty Images

What is the World Health Organization advice?

The WHO has updated its guidelines on face masks - and now recommends non-medical, fabric coverings should be worn by anyone aged under 60 on public transport and in some enclosed work environments.

It says they could provide "a barrier for potentially infectious droplets" in areas where "physical distancing of at least one metre is not possible".

The WHO recommends people aged over 60, or anyone of any age with an underlying health condition, should wear a medical-grade mask in those environments.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: How to make a scarf mask

Do face coverings and masks work?

Coronavirus is believed to be spread when droplets are sprayed into the air when infected people talk, cough or sneeze. Those droplets can then fall on surfaces.

Face coverings can help reduce the spread from people who are contagious but have no symptoms or are yet to develop symptoms. These people are described as being asymptomatic.