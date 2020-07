Ballet dancing has been taking over a classroom in Lagos in Nigeria.

It's done by a dance company called Leap of Dance Academy which is run by Daniel, a self-taught ballet teacher who opened it in 2017 after studying dance moves online and in books.

The dance school is based in a deprived part of Lagos, where most kids can't afford classes like this.

Daniel hopes that these lessons will give kids a different view of dancing, and of life.