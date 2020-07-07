Dog gets rescued after falling down an eight metre hole

South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team The dog fell into the crack in Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday evening

A dog has been rescued after falling 25ft (8m) down a crack in the earth in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.

South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT) were called to Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday evening after there were reports that a dog had fallen down a crack and was trapped underground.

South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team The dog was rescued by a cave rescue team

The team wasted no time - rescuing the pooch and reuniting the paw-some canine with its owners.

But it's not the first time these teams have performed daring rescues. Some members of SMWCRT were in the news in 2018 when they were involved in the rescue of 12 young boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.