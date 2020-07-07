play
Dog gets rescued after falling down an eight metre hole

Last updated at 13:29
The dog after being rescuedSouth and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team
A dog has been rescued after falling 25ft (8m) down a crack in the earth in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.

South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT) were called to Merthyr Tydfil on Sunday evening after there were reports that a dog had fallen down a crack and was trapped underground.

The dog after being rescuedSouth and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team
The dog was rescued by a cave rescue team

The team wasted no time - rescuing the pooch and reuniting the paw-some canine with its owners.

But it's not the first time these teams have performed daring rescues. Some members of SMWCRT were in the news in 2018 when they were involved in the rescue of 12 young boys and their football coach from a cave in Thailand.

The rescueSouth and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team
The team rescued the dog after it fell down the crack in the ground called a fissure

