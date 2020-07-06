12-year-old Hannah wanted to bring some positivity to her village during lockdown.

So she decided to turn this traditional phone box into a book swap!

As some libraries are still closed, she hopes this idea will help to keep her community in Northumberland entertained.

The red telephone box is one of Britain's most loved icon and since 1985, they're no longer made. This one doesn't work anymore, but now that it's a book swap, it will have visitors again.