Ketchup flavoured ice cream and other unusual flavoured foods

Heinz/Twitter Heinz has released five different sauce flavoured ice creams and one sorbet.

Fancy a scoop of ketchup flavoured ice cream? How about mayo or BBQ?

Heinz has released a range of ice cream kits for people to make their own sauce flavoured desserts.

So far people can make tomato Ketchup flavour ice cream or sorbet, as well as Mayonnaise, BBQ Sauce, Salad Cream, and Saucy Sauce flavoured ice cream too.

"We know it might seem like a bit of a crazy combo to some - but with Heinz always at the forefront of innovation, anything is possible." said David Chalbert, Senior Brand Manager for Heinz Sauces.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below, and check out some of these other unusual flavoured foods too...

Crisps

Walkers Some of the limited edition Christmas flavours released by Walkers crisps

The humble crisp is one of the most popular snacks in the world, with an almost endless range of flavours.

In 2018 Walkers introduced limited edition Brussels sprout flavoured crisps to the world for Christmas, as well as Pigs in Blankets and Turkey Stuffing flavour.

Crisp makers Pringles are known for their wide variety of flavours, in fact they have more than 250 different flavours worldwide, including some pretty unusual ones.

There are flavours like Dill Pickle, Peppermint White Chocolate flavour (limited edition for Christmas) as well as Soft-Shelled Crab flavour and Blueberry and Hazelnut flavour in Asia.

Did you know? Flavoured crisps weren't introduced until the 1950's and 60's here in the UK. Before that people were given a little packet of salt, to add flavour to crisps.

Cereal

Post consumer brand Do you want milk or gravy with that?

Last year American cereal makers Post introduced two limited edition flavours of cereal: Chicken and Waffles, and Maple Bacon Donuts.

Although the cereal did not contain any meat, it was supposed to have a "savoury sweetness" flavour.

Earlier this year Kellogg's released a green onion flavoured cereal in South Korea.

It was so popular it sold out online in the first two days it was released!

Chocolate

Nestle/Kit-Kat Fancy trying Beni Imo or Purple Sweet Potato flavour chocolate?

KitKat is famous for the unusual flavoured chocolate bars it releases in Japan, in fact since 2000 it has released more than 300 different limited edition and regional flavours!

Flavours include: Purple Sweet Potato, Strawberry Cheesecake, Pumpkin pudding, Grilled Corn and Adzuki Red Bean flavour (which is traditionally used in sweets in Japan).

Did you know? The name KitKat is similar to the Japanese phrase 'kitto katsu' which means "you will surely win" in Japanese, and is seen as a sign of good luck.

Chocolate makers Cadbury's sparked a big debate in 2015 when it released a limited edition chocolate bar in Australia, which had been infused with Vegemite.

Vegemite is a savoury yeast extract spread, similar to Marmite in the UK, which many people have strong feelings about.