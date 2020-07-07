Taipei Songshan airport offers pretend holiday experience

With coronavirus travel restrictions still in place many people are unable to go on holiday. So an airport in Taiwan has come up with an idea to help people who might be missing the holiday experience
The global coronavirus pandemic has meant that airports all over the world have closed to help stop the spread of the virus. Now, Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan is offering tourists a pretty special holiday experience...
Staff at the airport are offering people a tour where they can pretend they're going on holiday! The airport posted about the tour on social media, and around 7,000 people said they'd want to come!
60 people were picked to come on the special airport tour, where 'travellers' were given boarding passes, before going through security, passport control and immigration services, as well as a visit to the shops.
Visitors were also able to board a plane and listen to a talk about helping to stop the spread of coronavirus.
For now, travellers can only take internal flights to other parts of Taiwan, not to other countries. Taiwan's borders have largely been closed since March.
Although the plane stayed on the ground many people enjoyed the experience. “I hope the epidemic ends soon so we can really fly away,” said one passenger. Taiwan has been praised for its early response to coronavirus, with fewer than 500 reported cases of people having the disease, and only seven deaths.
The tour ended with a visit to the airport's restaurant, where visitors got a meal of sandwiches and cake.