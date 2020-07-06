Meet nine-year-old Kaitlyn. A video of her figure-skating on the Black Lives Matter Plaza has been viewed over 5 million times.

In early June, the square outside the White House in America (where the President lives) was named Black Lives Matter Plaza and a two-block-long mural was painted onto the street leading up to the White House declaring "Black Lives Matter".

This was in response to protests taking place across the US and the rest of world in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in police custody.

Kaitlyn decided she wanted to contribute after hearing about the protests. She hopes her performance will inspire young black skaters.

Interview by Chloe Kim