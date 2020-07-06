Strictly Come Dancing: Shirley Ballas has broken her ankle!

Shirley has said she'll be ready for the next series of Strictly

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas was rushed to hospital over the weekend after breaking her ankle.

It's not yet known exactly how it happened, but the ballroom dancer took to Instagram to share news with fans.

"Hi everybody, I've just finished at A&E after a clean break, on my right ankle," she said in a video.

Shirley will have to walk with a boot and crutches as her foot heals over the next six weeks, but she seems to be taking it all in her stride.

Instagram/@shirleyballas Shirley thanks NHS staff for taking care of her after her injury

The judge and choreographer compared her new way of walking to "the Waltz" and reassured her followers that she'll be all set for Strictly when the next series comes around in a few months.

"I'm going to be absolutely fine for Strictly, I'm sure everything's going to be absolutely great." she said.

She also thanked the NHS and all the staff who took care of her.