NHS: UK landmarks lit up blue

To celebrate the National Health Service's (NHS) 72nd birthday, famous landmarks and buildings all over the UK were lit up in blue on Saturday night.
Events are also taking place, including a return of the Clap for our Carers at 5pm on Sunday. The aim is to say thank you to everyone who has been helping others during the lockdown. Here the London Eye has been turned blue!
Getty Images
Number 10 Downing Street - where the Prime Minister lives in London - was lit up in blue, which is the NHS's signature colour.
Victoria Jones
Here a candle is being put outside Number 10. Candles were lit to remember all those who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters
Check out the round tower at Windsor Castle in this blue light. It's where the Queen is currently staying during lockdown - you can tell she's home because the flag is flying!
Getty Images
This is the 158-year-old Grand Brighton Hotel in Brighton in the NHS's colours. The NHS has had its blue and white logo since 1990.
Getty Images
The fountain in Trafalgar Square in London was also lit up in colour to celebrate.