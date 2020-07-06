Coronavirus: Can kids in Scotland and Wales now hug their grandparents?

Getty Images

Lockdown changes in Scotland and Wales mean most kids can now reunite with their grandparents.

It's as lockdown rules, put in place because of the coronavirus, are relaxed.

Some people still won't be able to meet up though, for example if they are shielding.

So, what guidance do you need to follow before you give your Nana, Taid or best pals a big squeeze? And what other changes have the Scottish and Welsh governments made?

How have the rules in Wales changed?

People living in Wales no longer need to 'stay local'.

Until now, rules meant people living there could not travel further than five miles from their home.

And like the rest of the UK, family and friends were only allowed to meet in outdoor spaces, as long as they stuck to social distancing rules.

Now, people who have been living apart since the beginning of March, can travel further to see each other and have contact indoors, if they form an 'extended household'.

Getty Images Children will now be able to travel further than five miles from their home, to beaches like this one in Llandudno in North Wales

Two separate households can now join together, a bit like 'support bubbles', in other parts of the UK.

There is no limit to the number of people in the two households, but the 'extended household' cannot be changed once they have been formed.

The two families can exercise, cook, eat together, stay at each other's houses, have plenty of hugs and play together.

The changes do not apply to those who are shielding.

How have the rules in Scotland changed?

People can meet up with members of up to two other households at a time outdoors, and as long as there are no more than eight people in total.

Changes to lockdown rules on Friday 3 July mean younger children (aged 11 and under) no longer have to distance when meeting other children or adults outdoors.

But, children aged between 12 and 17 still need to stick to distancing rules.

This means, younger kids can play games and have hugs with each other, grandparents and adult family members.

Older children are still being asked to stay 2m apart from anyone not in their household.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped the changes would make life "a little bit easier and a little bit more fun" for children over the summer holidays.

These rule changes also do not apply to those who are shielding.

People are being reminded that they should still wash their hands regularly and it's also recommended that children avoid sharing food and utensils.

Scotland also has 'extended households' which mean adults who live alone or single parents with a child under 18 years old, can form a 'bubble' or group with another household.

Everyone in it can act as if they are just one household, so they can spend time together inside each other's homes and do not need to stay at least 2m apart.

What's different for people who are shielding?

Shielding is part of the government's plans to protect people, including children, who are at very high risk of severe illness. It aims to stop them coming into contact with anyone who might have the virus.

More than 120,000 people have been told to shield in Wales during the pandemic.

The Welsh government has said that while those shielding can go outside to exercise and meet others, they must still keep 2m apart.

They have been told not to join an 'extended household' or go into another person's house or share food with them.

People shielding in Scotland will need to continue until at least 31 July.

They can't meet up with members of another household indoors, and shouldn't be part of an 'extended household'.

