Celebrations planned to mark NHS's 72nd birthday

Getty Images

Special celebrations are taking place this weekend to honour the National Health Service (NHS) on its 72nd birthday.

It is another opportunity for people to show how grateful they are to healthcare workers, such as nurses and doctors, who have been helping to look after people during the coronavirus coronavirus pandemic.

Buildings will be lit up blue, a spectacular Spitfire flypast will speed through the skies, and the nation will clap on their doorsteps once again.

So, what's planned and how can you get involved? Find out below.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Your thank you messages to your lockdown heroes

What is the NHS? The NHS stands for the National Health Service.

It is the health service that everybody in the UK can use when they become poorly or injured, to help them to get better.

It is 'free at the point of use', which means people can be treated for free when they are poorly. Before the NHS, people would usually have to pay to get help if they got ill.

It includes doctors, nurses, surgeons, ambulance drivers, opticians, paramedics, midwifes (who help to deliver babies), psychologists and all sorts of other people whose job it is to make sure people stay healthy.

What is happening on Saturday?

On Saturday, many famous UK buildings and landmarks, including the Houses of Parliament, Blackpool Tower, the SEC Armadillo, the Shard, the Wembley Arch and 10 Downing Street - where the Prime Minister lives - will be lit up in the NHS's signature blue.

People are also being asked to put a light in their window to remember those who have died from coronavirus.

A candle will be placed on the doorstep of Number 10, and at 8pm the dean of St Paul's Cathedral in London will also light a special candle of remembrance.

This weekend's Premier League and Championship football matches in England will also begin with an NHS applause before kick-off.

Getty Images Football clubs and players will mark the NHS's big birthday before play this weekend

What is happening on Sunday?

On Sunday, a World War Two Spitfire fighter plane will soar over hospitals in the east of England.

People are being asked to use Sunday as a national day of thanks with children encouraged to put thank you messages in their windows at home.

Getty Images People in the UK will join a nationwide applause on Sunday to celebrate the NHS's birthday

A nationwide applause, just like the Clap for our Carers, will take place on doorsteps at homes across the country at 5pm to thank the health service.

Annemarie Plas, who started the Clap for Carers campaign, says she hopes it will become a tradition every year.

BBC One will also broadcast a programme to mark the occasion.

Will you and you family be getting involved? Tell us about your plans in the comments below.