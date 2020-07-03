BBC Bitesize Sports Week: A week of sporting activities with celebrities

Getty Images

BBC Bitesize is hosting a 'Sports Week' to celebrate all things sporty!

Starting on Monday 6 July BBC Bitesize will be celebrating with daily activities, advice and tips from professional athletes, and a virtual sports day on Friday 10 July.

Each day will focus on a different sporting activity, such as cycling, cricket, gymnastics and football.

There'll also be tips from sports stars like Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, and Olympic cycling gold medallist Katie Archibald MBE.

Check out the timetable below.

BBC/iPlayer/Red Button

Monday 6th July - Cycling

Want to work on your balance and core strength?

Olympic cycling gold medallist Katie Archibald will be leading a session about balance, using household objects to improve core strength.

Paralympic champion Kadeena Cox MBE will also be talking about resilience and how this can be used in sports, well as in your day-to-day life.

Tuesday 7th July - Cricket

Want to work on your hand-eye coordination?

Fran Wilson, from England's women's cricket team, will be sharing her top tips for throwing and catching a ball.

As well as that, Heather Knight OBE will be talking about how to deal with conflict in sport.

Wednesday 8th July - Gymnastics

Want to be more flexible?

Olympic trampoline bronze medal-winning gymnast Bryony Page will be sharing some of her fun stretches, and exercises to help improve flexibility.

She'll also be sharing her top tips for fighting nerves.

Thursday 9th July - Football

Want to improve your speed and agility?

Harvey Elliott from Premier League champions Liverpool will be offering his top tips for improving both.

He'll also be offering tips on teamwork and how to be a great team player.

Friday 10th July - Virtual Sports Day!

To end the week, BBC Bitesize will be hosting its very own virtual Sports Day.

Activities from the week will be put together to create one big challenge against the sports stars from the week and Bitesize presenters.

If you'll be taking part send us in a picture or video.