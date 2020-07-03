Six Badges of Summer: How to get the Fan Club badge this week

We've had music week, sport week, blue week and green week, and now it's time for Fan Club Week!

The Purple or Fan Club Badge is this week's Badge, in the Blue Peter's 6 Badges of Summer campaign.

You can earn one by being a superfan and writing a review of Blue Peter.

You could record yourself talking about why you are a superfan of Blue Peter, or send in a picture of some of your fan art.

The Six Badge's of Summer campaign is running throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.

You can download a wall chart to keep track of your Six Badges of Summer progress or apply for a badge - but don't forget to let us know what you're doing by sending in your videos or pictures of your creations.

You won't get a badge for uploading your stuff, but you can fill in a form and include a picture when you apply for your Blue Peter Fan Club Badge.

Here are some things you could try at home to share your superfan appreciation.

Join the Blue Peter Fan Club

By becoming a member of the Blue Peter Fan Club online, you can chat, make friends, play puzzles and games, and get a sneak peak of what is coming up on the show.

Draw some fan art

You could draw a picture of your favourite presenters, or Blue Peter pets!

Pretend to be a presenter

You could record yourself pretending to be a Blue Peter presenter, and do things like create a make or complete a challenge!

Dress up as your favourite CBBC hero

Using what you have at home, you could get creative and dress up as your favourite character from CBBC, and send in a picture or video.

Make a superfan scrapbook

Cut out some pictures of your favourite CBBC shows and write about them in a scrapbook.