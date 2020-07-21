Cocoa Girl: Mum and daughter create magazine for black culture

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The six year old behind Cocoa Girl magazine

Six-year-old Faith and her mum Serlina have launched two new magazines to celebrate black children.

The Magazines are called Cocoa Girl and Cocoa Boy; they aim to celebrate black children while teaching others about black culture.

The idea started when Faith had to find magazines to read as a part of her home schooling lessons during lockdown.

None of the magazines that they looked at had kids that looked like Faith in them, or on the front covers, so they decided to create their own.

Mum Serlina is a graphic designer who has worked on lots of big magazines in the past so she created the magazine, while Faith acted as the editor, deciding what went into it and how it looked overall.

Serlina said: "These magazines aren't just for black children, they are for children from all races as it teaches them about the black culture and black history."

Since the duo created the magazine there has been a lot of interest, hundreds of copies have already been sold. Publishers from around the world have also asked for copies and people have asked for it to be translated in different languages.

It's hoped that this new magazine can give black children a sense of pride and teach others about black history and culture to create a more inclusive world.