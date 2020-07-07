With restrictions easing, we wanted to hear from some of you about your highlights and lowlights during the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules in March which meant people could only leave home for essential shopping, or to care for someone elderly or vulnerable.

Even schools were closed to all children except those of key workers and those who needed special help.

With schools and shops now slowly re-opening we asked you to reflect on the last four months.

Lots of you got in touch. Here are a selection of your highlights and lowlights.