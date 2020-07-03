Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

16-year-old Heba felt so strongly about helping the Black Lives Matter movement that she organised a protest in Manchester. She was totally shocked by the number of people who joined her.

These protests started in the US after the death of a man named George Floyd in Minneapolis after he was stopped by police.

Four officers were sacked and later charged in connection with his death. However people like Heba felt that bigger changes needed to happen to stop racism.

She put posted on social media about the protest she planned and more than 15,000 people turned up to support the movement.

