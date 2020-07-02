Coronavirus: Face coverings will have to be worn in Scotland's shops

Getty Images Scotland' most senior politician Nicola Sturgeon shows off her tartan face mask

People in Scotland will have to wear face coverings if they want to go to the shops from 10 July.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement as she explained changes to lockdown measures in the country.

"Face coverings will be mandatory," said Ms. Sturgeon, adding: "This is not a decision we have taken lightly.

"It is vital we take all reasonable steps to reduce risk and we know that face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission indoors."

Children under five will be exempt from the rule, as well as people with particular medical conditions.

Getty Images A closed restaurant in Glasgow, Scotland

The two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced from the end of next week as well, with restaurants and public transport able to use a one-metre rule.

The first minister also confirmed that places such as pavement cafes will be able to reopen from Monday, 6 July, while holiday accommodation can open from Friday, 3 July.

The Scottish government wants businesses to stick to the two-metre rule where possible though, and has provided other examples of measures which places might take to help keep people safe.

They include things like improved ventilation, and screens made out of see-though Perspex. The government also wants businesses to collect the names and addresses of customers "to help with contact tracing when that is necessary".

There will also be a change in the rule around travel for leisure from Friday, 3 July. People will be able to venture further than five miles for leisure activities, but this won't apply to parts of Dumfries and Galloway, where there are a cluster of Covid-19 cases.