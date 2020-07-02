play
Watch Newsround

Amazon rainforest fires increase is a 'bad sign'

Last updated at 13:38
comments
View Comments (9)
Fire burning along a highway, near Itaituba, Para state, Brazil, September 2019AFP
Amazon fires in 2019 caught the world's attention

Fires in South America's Amazon rainforest rose by a fifth (20%) last month, according to data from the Brazilian government.

The 2,248 fires in the rainforest in June were a 13-year-high.

It is the equivalent of around 75 fires a day being detected.

"It's a bad sign, but what really is going to count is what happens from now on," said Philip Fearnside, who works as an ecologist at Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research.

June marks the start of the dry season in the region, which has led experts to warn that this year could be worse than last year when fires hit a peak of 30,901 in August - or around 1,000 a day.

A child holds up a poster reading "The Amazon is in flames" at an environmental protest in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 23 August 2019Getty Images
"The Amazon is in flames" - last year's fires led to widespread protests

"We cannot allow the 2019 situation to repeat itself," Mauricio Voivodic, who works for the World Wildlife Fund in Brazil, told a newspaper there.

There are fears heavy deforestation is contributing to the fires, with data from Brazil's space research agency, INPE, saying they had already seen a third (34%) more in the first five months of 2020, compared to last year.

''Deforestation in 2020 is going to be larger than it was in 2019," warned Carlos Soza, from Brazil's Institute of People and the Environment of the Amazon.

"There is additional worry for deforestation which has to do with the risk of there being burning to clear land without control as we had in 2019 and the same happening in 2020.''

Your Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • This is awful!

  • This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • oh no

  • Yay! First comment! This is really bad, it is not helping the world fight climate change. Like or reply if you wanna be friends.

    • Turt replied: I will be your freind

  • I don’t like fires!🔥

Top Stories

Girl on a laptop

How will school be different in September?

comments
88
what-is-the-black-curriculum-slate.

Calls for more black British history to be taught in schools

comments
15
Ant and Dec speaking at the assembly

Ant and Dec's mental health and wellbeing assembly

Newsround Home