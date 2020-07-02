play
UK could hit 40C 'regularly' by the end of century

Last updated at 16:14
BBC weatherman Matt Taylor looks at the hot weather we had in June and whether we could see more of it in the future

Temperatures of 40C could be more likely in the UK by the end of this century, say scientists.

At the moment when it gets really hot for us in the UK the temperature is usually in the high 20s or 30s.

The record for the hottest temperature so far is 38.7C - that happened in Cambridge in July 2019.

Right now the chances of any part of the UK hitting 40C are extremely low - it could occur once every 100 to 350 years.

However, scientists from the Met Office have been looking into how temperatures could change in the future and they think that by the end of this century the chances of getting to 40C in the UK could be much higher.

At most it could happen every three to four years, and is likely to be in the south-east of England.

They say that's because of things humans are doing which will emit more carbon into the atmosphere.

This can cause climate change and the Earth's temperatures to rise.

The changes will depend on how much carbon is emitted by human activity.

So if action is taken to reduce emissions now, it could make a difference and make these high temperatures much less likely to happen.

