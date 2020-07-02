UK could hit 40C 'regularly' by the end of century

BBC weatherman Matt Taylor looks at the hot weather we had in June and whether we could see more of it in the future.

At the moment when it gets really hot for us in the UK, the temperature is usually in the high 20s or 30s.

And the record for the hottest temperature so far is

But scientists from the Met Office think that by the end of this century the chances of getting to 40C in the UK could be much higher - at most it could happen every three to four years and is likely to be in the south-east of England.