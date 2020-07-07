Girls become friends through a message in a bottle

Have you ever imagined finding a message in a bottle sent by someone far away? That's exactly what happened to 11-year-old Sarah Beth from Florida in the US.

She was on holiday in the state of North Carolina when she found a message from 11-year-old Sofia washed up on a beach - 700 miles away from where it started its journey.

Sofia, from New York, was on holiday in Florida when she wrote the message saying how fed up she was of coronavirus.

Sarah Beth got in touch using the contact number in the letter and they've been messaging ever since.