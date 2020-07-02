Ant and Dec to give assembly on mental health and wellbeing

Graham Eva

TV presenting duo Ant and Dec will be getting involved in an assembly today to talk all about mental health and wellbeing.

Mental health is about how people think and feel, and how they're coping with things that are happening in their life. It's completely normal to feel sad, angry or worried from time-to-time but when those feelings won't go away and start to impact daily life, that's when there can be a problem

So Ant and Dec have teamed up with the children's charity NSPCC to talk to about staying safe and happy during this unusual time of lockdown, when most school pupils are still working from home.

They'll be giving their message in a free assembly run by the Oak National Academy, an online classroom for parents and teachers that has been putting on assemblies every Thursday during lockdown.

Other famous people have been involved in these assemblies too, including the Duchess of Cambridge who hosted a special assembly on kindness.