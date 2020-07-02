Coronavirus: How will school be different in September?

Getty Images

Plans for how schools in England should be run when students return, are going to be announced by the government on Thursday.

Although some pupils are already back in school, all children in England are expected to be back in classrooms full-time from September.

Schools closed to most pupils in March because of coronavirus.

But the government says it will be safe for everyone to return in the new school year.

So how might school be different when you start the new term?

'Bubbles'

Although the new plans won't be announced until Thursday afternoon, a lot of the details about what might change have already been leaked. One of the main ideas is that pupils could be put into 'bubbles', meaning you spend time with the same people all week, and do not get to meet with up with children in other 'bubbles'.

In primary schools, it's expected children will stick to their class 'bubbles' and in secondary schools, students will stay in their year bubble, which could be up to 240 people.

It is likely 'bubbles' will be given different break, drop-off and pick-up times, spaced throughout the day.

Being in a 'bubble' might also mean that all the students are sent home if another student in the same 'bubble' becomes poorly.

Travelling to and from school

The government wants children to walk or cycle to school, rather than take public transport, if they can.

For students who catch a school bus, it is thought the government will advise that where possible, 'bubbles' travel together.

Will there be social distancing?

As part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus, social distancing has been put in place by the government - which simply means making sure there is enough space between people to stop germs spreading.

But under the plans announced on Thursday, schools will be asked to concentrate more on reducing points of contact - which mainly means keeping the different 'bubbles' apart.

All desks in every classroom will be moved to face forward under new government plans

However, space will be made between desks and desks will be arranged so that children all sit facing in the same direction and not each other.

Teachers will still have to socially distance from pupils though.

Hand washing

Just like you may already be doing, students will be encouraged to wash their hands regularly throughout the day to stop germs and viruses spreading.

Subjects

The government will want students to be able to catch up on the learning they might have missed, so subjects like maths and English could be made a priority,

In high schools, some subjects might be completely stopped until the summer term of 2021, with some students given the choice to drop some GCSEs to allow them to focus on 'key' learning.

Things that will not change

While some of these changes might seem big, many parts of school will stay the same.

Unlike some places in the UK, like airports, offices and train stations, pupils will not need to have their temperatures checked.

Teachers and students will also not need to wear face masks - because the government says this could "interfere" with teaching and learning.

And students will all still wear the same uniforms.