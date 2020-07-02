Send in your back-to-school questions

Getty Images

The government has laid out its plans for how all pupils in England can go back to school in September.

But many of you might have some questions about how that will work, or what's happening in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Perhaps you want to know if class sizes will be smaller or bigger? How moving around school might change, or how breaks and playtime will be affected?

Whatever your question, we want to know about it and we'll try to get some answers from an expert.

You can leave a comment below with your question or we'd love you to record a video and send it in to us.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also upload your video .

If you can't see where to send in your videos, click here.

Here are some tips on how to film your videos - remember you can always ask for help from a parent or adult you trust.