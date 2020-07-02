Send in your back-to-school questions

play
The government has laid out its plans for how all pupils in England can go back to school in September.

But many of you might have some questions about how that will work, or what's happening in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Perhaps you want to know if class sizes will be smaller or bigger? How moving around school might change, or how breaks and playtime will be affected?

Whatever your question, we want to know about it and we'll try to get some answers from an expert.

You can leave a comment below with your question or we'd love you to record a video and send it in to us.

  • @purple shimmering cheery
    No we have to social distance

  • Can we hug/touch the kids in our bubbles?



    💜✨🍒Shimmer!🍒✨💜
    #BestiesWithEveryone☺️
    🌠✨🍬Jan’s FOTM 2020!🍬✨🌠

  • Will the cafeterias be closed to only 1 year group at a time? (these questions are for england) Will the lockers be used, will my learning be affected, will the breaktimes be seperate, and will we be able to go face to face with our teachers? Please respond if you know

    • U18183357 replied: Yes
      Yes but partially so only a certain number of people in the coridoor at a time
      No well only slightly
      Yes
      Yes probably maybe not ALL of the but at least a few

  • Here’s my question: will I be in a bubble with just my class, or the other class of my year too? Can someone answer on the internet and can someone put this on the newsround watch? Thanks.

    #First comment

    • DizzyDancingDiamond replied: It depends if you're in primary or secondary.

  • We we be able to see our friends again?

    • snazbaz replied: Yes :D

