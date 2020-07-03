YouTuber Leah Ashe gave us her Top Tips for avoiding scammers in Roblox Adopt Me!.

Roblox is one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world.

Around 100 million people use Roblox every month, and one of the most played games on the platform is Adopt Me!.

However, some players have experienced, or witnessed, something called 'scamming' when playing the game.

A scam is when someone tries to trick another person into giving something of theirs away, by promising something or lying about what they can give in return.

Leah Ashe regularly calls out scammers' bad behaviour on her YouTube channel, and wanted to share some of her Top Tips for how to avoid being scammed.