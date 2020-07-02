This 10-year-old is doing keepy-uppies for key workers!

How can kicking a ball help raise money for charity?

Well 10-year-old Imogen came up with a fun, football-filled way to raise money for key workers during lockdown.

She decided to do a whopping 7.1 million keepy-uppies to represent each of the 7.1 million key workers living in the UK.

Lots of people have joined her on her quest, including some big celebrity names.

Imogen's almost reached the halfway mark and she's now looking for some more help from some of football's biggest stars to help her reach her mammoth goal.