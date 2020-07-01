See Yourself on Screen Challenge winners announced

Getty Images

The British Film Institute, or BFI for short, has just announced the winners of its See Yourself on Screen Challenge.

It was a competition asking 4-18 year olds, across the UK, to create and star in their own mini-TV show, reflecting their lives during lockdown.

Hundreds of young people sent in their 30-second video pitches and 15 winners were chosen.

Each got virtual master classes from mentors like funny man Harry Hill, presenter Reggie Yates, Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis and actress Jessica Hynes, before making their final two-minute show which will be seen across different TV channels!

Betsy, Joshua and twins Sophia and Luisa ill all have theirs shown on Channel 5's Milkshake! Ruby, Josiah and brothers Kyle and Sam will see theirs on CITV and E4 will air the shows made by Sameera, Harvey and Holly.

It wasn't just shows in English - Ianto, Osian and Elan will have theirs shown on Welsh language channel S4C and Róise, Lucy and Ciarán will all have theirs aired on Irish language channel TG4.